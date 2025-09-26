With their 82-77 record, the New York Mets are entering their final series of the season with a single game lead for the National League's final Wild Card spot. It'll be a pivotal moment for the franchise as they look to continue playing in October.

The Mets will be taking on the Miami Marlins, starting on Friday. If they are to sweep the series, then New York will be in the playoffs.

If they win two of three, then the Cincinnati Reds must lose at least at least one of the their last three games. The Mets losing two games means the Reds must also lose two and the Arizona Diamondbacks one in their final series. If New York is swept, the Cincinnati must also be sweet and Arizona must lose two of three, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Article Continues Below

It has been a topsy turvy year for the Mets with both major highs and lows. Perhaps the most jarring aspect of the campaign was their second half collapse. After starting the year 55-42, New York has limped to a 27-35 record after the break. They were pretty safely in the Wild Card hunt before allowing the Reds and Diamondbacks back in the race.

But now, the Mets know exactly what they must do. The Marlins are an improved team, but they've been eliminated from playoff contention. The same can't be said for the Milwaukee Brewers, who the Reds are facing. Or the San Diego Padres, who the Diamondbacks must face.

Regardless, it's going to be an uphill climb for the Mets. Their only hope is that when they reach the peak, New York's spot in the playoffs will be clinched.