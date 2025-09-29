The New York Mets experienced a disastrous end to their campaign that saw them miss the Postseason just one year after making the NLCS. The collapse has caused many to wonder if the presence of four-time All-Star Juan Soto impacted the clubhouse culture.

According to Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Soto did not necessarily negatively impact the clubhouse, but his arrival changed the dynamic in Queens from a talent perspective.

“That gap, between a vibe that was invariably described as immaculate in 2024 and one that resonated at a different wavelength in 2025, is the elephant in the room for these Mets.,” Britton and Sammon wrote. “Given the talent, what was missing behind closed doors? What was off?

“Among sources, a consensus emerged: The 2025 clubhouse was understandably different from the one in 2024, and it didn’t carry as much day-to-day energy. However, 2024 set an almost impossible clubhouse standard to match, and nobody viewed the clubhouse near the top of the team’s problems this season.”

“We didn’t have OMG or a pop superstar on our team,” said Brandon Nimmo. “We don’t need to try to make that happen.”

Article Continues Below

Notably, Sammon and Britton also mentioned that Soto and Francisco Lindor made strides in terms of their ability to coexist as team leaders.

“Lindor and Soto, that club source continued, will naturally grow more comfortable with one another over time — a process that they saw progress this season,” Sammon and Britton wrote.

“Moving forward, that’s something the team needs to figure out,” the source said. “It happens organically.”

The Mets ended 2025 with an 83-79 record and will hope that 2026 includes a more joyful conclusion.