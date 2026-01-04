The offseason is in full swing, and teams around MLB are making moves to improve their rosters. Rumors are that the New York Yankees are trying to find a starting pitcher via trade, and it appears they may have been in talks with the Miami Marlins.

Reports indicate that the Yankees have reached out to the Marlins about Edward Cabrera's possible availability, according to Chris Kirschner and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It's a move the New York front office might be considering, as there are questions surrounding the starting rotation right now for next season.

“With uncertainty surrounding their starting rotation to begin the season, the New York Yankees are talking to the Miami Marlins about a potential trade for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, league sources told The Athletic.”

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants are also rumored to be interested in the 27-year-old pitcher, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Despite Cabrera being a solid starting pitcher for the Marlins, the club's depth at the position provides the front office with options to address other areas of need.

“Yankees are talking to Marlins about Edward Cabrera, a terrifically talented pitcher coming off [an excellent year (3.53 ERA). Cubs and Giants (and others) also believed [to be] interested. Marlins' pitching depth allows them to consider.”

Edward Cabrera is currently under Miami's control through the 2028 campaign. Projections have the former Marlins' Rookie of the Year Award winner earning $3.7 million in arbitration in 2026. An agreement on his arbitration deal has not yet been reached.

The 2025 campaign was arguably the best of Cabrera's five-year career. He finished the season with a 3.53 ERA (second-best of his career) and a 1.228 WHIP while recording 150 strikeouts (career-high) through 137.2 innings pitched (career-high).