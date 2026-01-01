Tatsuya Imai emerged as one of the defining figures of the MLB free agency cycle entering the new year, agreeing to terms with the Houston Astros and bringing clarity to a competitive international bidding process. The deal closed a market that featured legitimate Chicago Cubs interest and widespread league speculation, while revealing which clubs truly pushed late for the Japanese pitching free agent.

The Astros secured the right-hander on a three-year deal just before his posting window expired, reinforcing the club’s commitment to remain competitive in the American League landscape. Imai arrives from the Saitama Seibu Lions after a dominant 2025 season that featured a 1.92 ERA, 178 strikeouts, and elite swing-and-miss stuff. The combination of mid-90s velocity and a sharp breaking ball he possesses placed Imai squarely at the center of MLB rumors throughout December.

While several big-market teams were frequently linked to the highly touted Japanese prospect, only a select group advanced serious talks. The Cubs stood as the primary runner-up, remaining in the mix until Houston finalized its offer. Their pursuit reflected a continued effort to bolster rotation depth with upside arms capable of making an immediate impact.

New York Post Sports’ Jon Heyman clarified the final details of the contract in a post shared on X, (formerly known as Twitter). The post named which teams pushed aggressively and which clubs never truly escalated discussions before the Astros won the bidding.

“Yankees and Mets were not seriously involved in Imai talks. Cubs were among teams in the mix before Astros won the bidding. Imai is on his way to Houston now.”

The signing by the Astros signals more than rotation depth. It reflects a calculated bet on upside after the club missed the MLB playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2016, intensifying the need for immediate pitching reinforcement.

For the Cubs, the miss removes a top international arm from the market, forcing a recalibration of their offseason pitching strategy as available options continue to narrow.