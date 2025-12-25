Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez recently framed Kevin Garnett’s legacy in unmistakable historical terms, likening the Hall of Famer’s importance to the franchise to Babe Ruth and his foundational role with the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez made the comparison while reflecting on the years-long effort to repair the relationship between Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves, a process detailed recently by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. The reconciliation culminated last week, when Garnett agreed to rejoin the franchise as an ambassador and approved the retirement of his No. 21 jersey.

“In many ways, he’s our Babe Ruth for the Yankees,” Rodriguez said. “So it was important to start kind of going down a path of mending a relationship.”

As outlined in The Athletic, the divide between Garnett and the Timberwolves traces back to his 2007 trade to the Boston Celtics and widened irreparably following his retirement in 2016. A fundamental disagreement with former owner Glen Taylor over Garnett’s desire to eventually join ownership led to a prolonged estrangement. Garnett declined repeated invitations to return to Target Center, rebuffed jersey retirement attempts and distanced himself entirely from the organization.

For years, the absence of Garnett’s presence — and his jersey — loomed over the franchise. According to the report, current ownership quickly learned that restoring that relationship was viewed internally as more than ceremonial. It was seen as a necessary step in reconnecting the team’s history with its fan base.

“It was crystal clear that was one of the most impactful things we could do as owners is retire KG’s jersey and bring him back to Minnesota,” Marc Lore told The Athletic. “And mend the relationship because he meant so much to the fans, all the community.”

Rodriguez, who experienced his own complicated relationship with fans and franchises during his playing career, said he was struck by the intensity of the demand. Even outside Minnesota, Timberwolves supporters repeatedly pressed him on when Garnett would return to the fold.

“Everywhere we went around, not only Minnesota, but all around the country, all Minnesota Timberwolves fans wanted to know was, when is Kevin coming back into the organization?” Rodriguez said.

Rather than rushing a resolution, Lore and Rodriguez focused on earning Garnett’s trust over time. The Athletic detailed a deliberate approach built on personal conversations, shared meals and a willingness to listen without pushing immediate outcomes. Those efforts gained traction after the ownership group secured control of the franchise earlier this year.

The result was a reconciliation centered on respect, partnership and acknowledgment of Garnett’s outsized role in Timberwolves history. Like Ruth’s place in Yankees lore, Garnett’s legacy is inseparable from the identity of the franchise — and ownership believed that honoring that truth was essential to moving forward.

With his jersey set to rise into the rafters, the Timberwolves are closing a chapter that lingered for nearly a decade, restoring a bond that both the organization and its fans long viewed as unfinished.