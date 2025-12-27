The New York Yankees have agreed to a contract with outfielder/first baseman Nick Torres, per a team announcement from Algodeneros Union Laguna. Talkin' Yanks later confirmed the report, stating that the 2025 Mexican League MVP had indeed signed with the Yankees. It is worth noting that the Yankees have yet to announce the signing.

He is originally from California and last appeared in a game with a big league organization in 2018. In 2025, Torres found no shortage of success in the Mexican League, ultimately hitting .347/.425/.730 across 86 games played. Torres added 27 home runs, 32 doubles and 79 RBI.

Assuming the deal becomes official, Torres could end up impacting the big league squad in 2026. His versatility as someone who can play first base or the outfield would give Yankees manager Aaron Boone a number of options. It remains to be seen if Torres will even start the season in MLB, but he may be able to receive an opportunity at some point in 2026.

Yankees' offseason is far from over

The Yankees are still expected to make another move or two before spring training. Cody Bellinger remains available in free agency, so a reunion remains a possibility.

New York, in all reality, needs to make another addition or two. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have all been active as they look to build American League East-winning rosters. The Yankees can't afford to fall behind, so bringing in at least one more star will likely be a priority for the ball club as the offseason moves forward.