It was previously reported that the New York Yankees and infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario were in agreement on a $2.5 million contract. On Tuesday, the Yankees made the signing official.

So, what will Rosario's role be in 2026 with the Yankees? Manager Aaron Boone recently suggested that Rosario could move positions. It is worth noting that Rosario is already extremely versatile, as he can play shortstop, second base and outfield. Boone is leaving the door open for Rosario to spend some time at first base as well.

It seems as if Rosario will play in a versatile role during the '26 campaign. A right-handed hitter, Rosario finds plenty of success against southpaws. For his career, he has hit .298 to go along with an .800 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to his .262 batting average and .667 OPS against right-handers.

Boone will probably move Rosario around the diamond as necessary depending on which left-handed/right-handed batters are in the lineup. Rosario could start some games, and may come off the bench in others. He has an MLB contract, so he is expected to play with the big league club throughout the season barring unforeseen circumstances.

Having a guy like Amed Rosario on the roster once again will only help the Yankees. His defensive versatility will give Boone plenty of options, while his success against left-handed pitching will add another element to the team's lineup for opponents to worry about.

Yankees fans are still hopeful that New York will make further additions to the roster, but the Rosario signing should not be overlooked.