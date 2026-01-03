The New York Yankees don't like what they are seeing from the Toronto Blue Jays. On Saturday, the Blue Jays signed Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto to a contract for $60 million over four years.

While there was no report on the Yankees trying to sign Okamoto, that isn't stopping fans from expressing their disappointment.

“I want the money and years on Okamoto before I feel any way about it but blue jays have a done a lot of work…. And so have the orioles…….. Doing nothing is a little crazy !! (nyy)” @TalkinJake posted on X.

Another fan says that Blue Jays are putting in the work to bolster their roster, whereas the Yankees remain stuck.

“Blue Jays got better this offseason with more time to improve further and the Yankees Plan A is to run it back. Bring me the lockout” @BarstoolHubbs said on X.

Then, another Yankee fan is running out of patience after three decades of fandom.

Article Continues Below

“My day to day interest in the Yankees is at an all time low in my 30 years as a fan” @RAKcity27 posted on X.

Okamoto is an elite right-handed hitter, something that the Yankees could use. To that point, the Yankees are reportedly trying to go after Bo Bichette from the Blue Jays. Additionally, New York is trying to resign Cody Bellinger who's on the free agent market.

In October, Toronto defeated New York in the ALDS in four games. At this point, New York's offseason moves included bringing back Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Trent Grisham, and Amed Rosario.

Yarbrough was signed to a one year deal. Also, Grisham agreed to a $22.5 million dollar deal to avoid entering free agency.