The New York Yankees added depth to their infield on Sunday by signing former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong. The 32-year-old veteran, who hit 30 home runs during his 2019 All-Star season, brings both power and versatility at a time when the Yankees are adjusting their roster in free agency.

DeJong agreed to a minor-league deal with the Yankees, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal also includes an invitation to major league spring training.

DeJong made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2017 and quickly became an important player. In 2019, he slashed .233/.318/.444 with 30 homers and 78 RBIs, earning his only All-Star nod.

The veteran was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Later, he played for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals in 2024, hitting .227/.276/.427 with 24 home runs over 139 games. In the 2025 season with the Washington Nationals, DeJong played 57 games due to a nose and eye injury that was sustained from being hit in the face by a pitch. He ended the season with six home runs, 23 RBIs, 18 runs scored, and four stolen bases. He slashed .228/.269/.373.

Article Continues Below

After hitting free agency, he became a low-risk option for New York, which is seeking right-handed bats off the bench. Yankees GM Brian Cashman has focused on versatile utility players to complement stars like Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr, and potentially Cody Bellinger if he returns. DeJong has experience at multiple infield positions. This gives the Yankees flexibility while shortstop Anthony Volpe recovers from a left shoulder injury and may not be ready for the 2026 season opener.

DeJong’s career .229 batting average and 146 home runs make him a candidate for platoon roles at shortstop, third base, or DH. A strong spring could earn him a spot on the 26-man roster.

The signing follows the Yankees’ success with Paul Goldschmidt, another former Cardinal, in 2025 and reflects their interest in experienced players. New York already has plenty of infield options, which could make it challenging for DeJong to earn regular time in the majors. This means that he would have to fight for his spot in a competitive roster.