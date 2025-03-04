Most of the New York Yankees' 2025 roster is set. We know the Aaron Judges and Gerrit Coles of the world, and they're all in Tampa preparing for the season as spring training rolls on. But there are also some intriguing prospects that are either fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster or just hoping to make an impression for a call-up later.

Put Jasson Dominguez to the side for a second. Dominguez' spot, not just on the roster but in the starting lineup, seems secure. Spencer Jones is the Yankees' second-best prospect, and even though he has yet to play a game above Double-A, fans are clamoring for his promotion, particularly with Giancarlo Stanton injured.

George Lombard Jr. is coming up behind Jones. He spent last season between A-ball and high-A in just his second year in the pros. Lombard hasn't played much in spring training just yet, but he already has a home run in nine at bats.

They're the top two Yankees prospects not already in the majors. All eyes are on them. Nowhere on any list of top Yankees prospects would you find JC Escarra's name, but he stands a decent shot at cracking the Opening Day roster. Just a couple years removed from making extra cash as an Uber driver, Escarra is challenging Ben Rice for the role of backup catcher behind Austin Wells.

Here's what's on the line for that trio as the season draws nearer.

Spencer Jones is under the microscope amid Giancarlo Stanton's injury

Jones has made his name in the Yankees' farm system as a high risk, high reward type of prospect. He's hit 33 home runs and stolen 68 bases over the last two seasons, but that's come with an astronomical strikeout rate (36.7% in 2024). His 200 strikeouts last season were a Yankees Minor League record.

Jones is well aware. He went into the offseason looking to figure out how to make more contact, telling Bryan Hoch of MLB.com in February that “good things happen” when he hits the ball.

“And when I hit the ball in the air, better things happen,” he added.

“The biggest thing for me is, when I’m making my decision and it’s time to swing, that everything is moving in one piece,” Jones continued. “I was running into issues last year where I would have a lot of slack, where I wouldn’t have much power or much force behind my barrel when it was time to go.”

As of Monday, March 3, he's appeared in five spring training games this season and has stuck true to form. He has a home run, double, stolen base and six strikeouts in 13 plate appearances.

Get ready to hear a lot more about Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr.

The highest level that Lombard has reached on his journey to the majors is 29 games at high-A Hudson Valley. But even if he's still a couple years away from his Major League debut, the 19-year-old infielder has already earned the endorsement of the Yankees captain — particularly with his glove.

“I was really impressed,” Aaron Judge told Hoch. “Seeing him move over to third base, he’s got a great arm. He was accurate. He was hitting every single guy in the chest. Smooth hands; Anthony Volpe is one of the best shortstops I’ve ever seen, and you put [Lombard] right next to him at third base, it’s pretty cool to see that on the left side of the infield.”

He's not bad at the plate, either. His MLB.com scouting report touts him as a teenager with plus power and bat speed, even if his minor league numbers haven't quite translated there yet. He does have a home run in nine at bats so far this spring.

29-year-old JC Escarra isn't your typical prospect, but he's making a statement

Escarra is a prospect in that he's a minor league baseball player who has never played an MLB game. He's also a 29-year-old who was toiling around independent ball and driving an Uber to pay the bills.

It's what makes him the most fascinating potential backup catcher in baseball. He's competing with Ben Rice for the job, and the two offer different qualities. While Rice captured fans' attention last year with his three-home-run game against the Boston Red Sox in July, Escarra has made a mark with his defense.

Escarra is known for an ability to manage the running game and has already earned the respect of veteran Yankees pitchers for his ability to call a game. Cole threw to him last season in Somerset as he was working his way back to the Major Leagues.

“J.C. has a great feel for the game,” he said at the time. “He knows how to keep us calm and focused, even in high-pressure situations.”