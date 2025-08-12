The New York Yankees are still in Postseason contention, but injuries and inconsistencies have forced them to make interesting defensive choices that few could have predicted.

As a result of Aaron Judge’s recent flexor strain, Giancarlo Stanton has been asked to play right field from time-to-time. The former Miami Marlin will now be called upon to do something he has not done in quite some time.

“Aaron Boone tells us Giancarlo Stanton will be back in right field tonight,” Talkin’ Yanks tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s his first time playing defense in back-to-back games since August 2-3, 2023.”

Stanton received his first outfield assignment over the weekend against the Houston Astros. The 35-year-old handled himself well, and was not a liability by any stretch.

“I thought he was really efficient, under control,” manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post. “Talking to him, felt like he moved well.”

New York hopes that Judge will be able to return to the field sooner rather than later, but they are searching for ways to keep Stanton in the lineup in the meantime.

Across 41 games this season, Stanton has cranked 11 home runs, collected 31 RBIs, and earned a .910 OPS. The five-time All-Star’s willingness to play the field is massive given Judge can only be the designated hitter until he is comfortable enough to play defense.

Judge recently started throwing, but it does not seem as though he was able to do so without any level of discomfort.

“Felt good. Normal throwing,” Judge told the New York Post. “It’s obviously sore. You got a flexor strain, it’s like [hamstring] — you run for the first time on a hammy, it’s going to be sore. But it didn’t feel like what it did when I hurt it.”

The Yankees currently hold the final American League Wild Card spot. They are 3-7 across their past 10 contests, and attempting to stay afloat.