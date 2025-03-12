The New York Yankees have been dealt a crushing blow as Gerrit Cole is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. That means the Bronx Bombers could use another starter to make up for the loss.

The St. Louis Cardinals are a ball club with numerous veteran arms and with the franchise heading into an apparent rebuild, the front office probably wouldn't lose sleep if they traded a starter. The New York Post has mentioned Erick Fedde as a potential option for the Yankees, who is a free agent after the 2025 campaign.

Potential starting pitching trade targets for the Yankees after losing Gerrit Cole 👀 Pinstripe Post with @Joelsherman1.

YouTube: https://t.co/1EcHUuKykT

Spotify: https://t.co/FsZZZbh3Ht

Apple: https://t.co/it3vz0sPE7 pic.twitter.com/6MFwifXHq4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Joel Sherman briefly discussed Sonny Gray but he has a full no-trade clause and likely has zero interest in waiving it to return to the Bronx. Gray struggled in two seasons with the Yankees, posting a 15-16 record and a 4.51 ERA. As for Fedde, he isn't exactly the most established starting pitcher in the big leagues, but he did enjoy a respectable season in 2024.

The right-hander went 9-9 with a 3.30 ERA across 31 starts between the Chicago White Sox and Cardinals. Fedde struck out 154 hitters in 177 innings of work. The veteran played 2023 in Korea but returned to the Majors and made his presence felt. He's obviously not an ace but Fedde could be a middle-of-the-rotation arm who can give the Yankees a chance to win every fifth day.

The New York rotation still has quality even without Cole, but losing him definitely hurts. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon will be 1-2, while Clarke Schmidt and likely Marcus Stroman will be behind the two southpaws. Luis Gil is expected to miss a few months due to a lat strain, which opens up an opportunity for Stroman, despite rumors the Yankees would possibly trade him.

Carlos Carrasco, Will Warren, and Allan Winans are candidates for the fifth spot. The Yankees do not necessarily need to make a move to acquire another starter, but knowing how this organization operates, it wouldn't come as a surprise, either. Perhaps Fedde is a logical option.