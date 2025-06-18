The New York Yankees currently sit in first place in the American League East. However, with teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays quickly climbing up the standings in the division, New York will likely pursue help via trades before the deadline in July. Which players should the Yankees try to acquire in trades, however?

In a recent article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand listed the Yankees as “potential fits” for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

The Yankees' infield features a level of uncertainty and McMahon is capable of playing third or second base. He can also play first base if necessary.

The 2024 All-Star is hitting just .222 with a .745 OPS, but he has recorded 11 home runs and 12 doubles across 291 plate appearances. McMahon has never truly hit for average, but he's a guy who can give a team 20-plus home runs while making overall positive contributions. At just 30 years old, McMahon could factor into the Yankees' long-term plans as well, as he is under contract through 2027.

Peralta, a 29-year-old, was an All-Star in 2021 and finished the year with a 2.81 ERA. He hasn't been quite as dominant in recent years, but Peralta has still pitched well. In 2024, he turned in a strong 3.68 ERA in 32 starts. Peralta also struck out 200 hitters.

So far in 2025, the right-handed pitcher looks like a possible Cy Young candidate. He owns a stellar 2.60 ERA to go along with 84 strikeouts across 83 innings pitched.

Feinsand believes the Yankees make sense as possible landing destinations for Ryan McMahon and Freddy Peralta. Trading McMahon makes sense for the Rockies, who are in the middle of a long rebuild. Why would the Brewers, who are in second place in the National League Central, consider trading Peralta, though?

Milwaukee is a small market. The Brewers rarely sign stars to long-term deals. Peralta's contract includes a club option for 2026 and he will become a free agent in 2027. Unless Milwaukee plans to sign him to a long-term contract — which is something that has been rumored to happen — then trading him will emerge as an option.