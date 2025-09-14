The New York Yankees won their third game in a row with a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is in the middle of dealing with Anthony Volpe's shoulder, but his team is picking up the slack. Aaron Judge has been on a tear at the plate as he eyes another American League MVP Award. After the win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent a bold message.

The All-Star infielder has been one of New York's leaders this season, both on the field and in the clubhouse. He is also one of the more confident stars in all of Major League Baseball. However, Yankees fans can revel in the fact that he has help his team come within arm's reach of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East race. New York needs to make up just three games for the top spot.

Chisholm Jr. has been the Yankees' most vocal player all season. After another win against his team's arch rival, he was feeling good about how the rest of the season is shaping up. Despite making it to the World Series in 2024, New York left that season embarrassed, vowing to be better. According to MLB's Bryan Hoch, Chisholm Jr. feels like his team is ready to take on anyone.

“I feel like any team that thinks they're better than us, they should know when we step on the field, we're coming with relentlessness. And we're coming to step on necks,” Chisholm Jr. said.

The infielder's challenge to the rest of the league won't be forgotten quickly. However, the Yankees are in the middle of an encouraging run. Boone is pressing the right buttons and Judge appears back near his peak form. If both of those things hold, New York is as dangerous as any team in the playoff field this fall.