The New York Yankees have largely started to click over the past few weeks, and All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently made a bold statement regarding the team’s talent.

“We all know that this is a super team,” Chisholm told MLB.com. “We’ve got four MVPs on this team. We’ve got a bunch of other superstars on this team, too. And we’ve got a lot of up-and-coming stars as well, like Ben Rice and Will Warren. We know we’ve got to get to the playoffs, and we’re doing our best to do that.”

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt have each won an MVP award over the course of their respective careers. They have helped form a New York lineup that currently ranks first in home runs and OPS.

Chisholm’s claim comes during what continues to be an intriguing stretch. The Yankees have gone 7-3 across their last 10 games. They will play the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox over their next 12 contests.

The Yankees presently hold the American League’s top Wild Card spot and are only 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East standings. Despite the intense ups and downs that the season has included, the team has remained optimistic that its best baseball is in front of them.

“We’re never satisfied with second place or third place,” Chisholm told the New York Post. “We just lost the World Series last year, that’s second place and we still weren’t satisfied. I don’t think we’re going to be satisfied with coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series. So right now, it’s just like, we’re going to go out there and win that [the division] and then we’re going to go win the World Series.”