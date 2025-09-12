Seeking to maintain their three-game gap behind the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees began their final regular-season series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. Unfortunately, the Yankees had to travel to Fenway Park for this pivotal three-game set. If things break a certain way in the AL postseason bracket, this could be a potential Wild Card round matchup. The news of New York shortstop Anthony Volpe's torn labrum shocked many of the Yankee faithful. According to the Athletic's Chris Kirschner on X (formerly Twitter), manager Aaron Boone doesn't think Volpe will start any of the three games against Boston.

“Aaron Boone said he doesn’t think Anthony Volpe will start any game this series but said hopefully he’s available in some capacity as he recovers from a cortisone shot in his shoulder,” posted Kirschner before the series opener Friday.

If Volpe is to sit out these next three games, would the Yankees want him back in time for the Minnesota Twins series starting next Monday? Perhaps after the current road trip is over? New York will close the regular season with six games against two of the AL cellar dwellers, the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. Would it be wise for the 24-year-old to rest and recover until the postseason starts? If so, then how big of an impact will Volpe have once October rolls around?

Yankees look to capture critical series over Red Sox

Article Continues Below

Whether or not Volpe plays this weekend, this is a series that the Yankees need to win. Capturing two out of three from Boston would allow New York to avenge their four-game series loss to the Red Sox back in the Bronx a couple weekends ago. It would solidify their hold on the top AL Wild Card spot. And, in a perfect world, it would cut into the Blue Jays' division lead, even if it's one game closer.

Boone elected to start trade deadline pickup at Jose Caballero as the shortstop against Boston Friday evening. Caballero will likely take the majority of starts while Volpe is out, with Amed Rosario also an option. In an ideal world, Volpe's rest this weekend allows him to return to the lineup by the time the Yankees close out the season at home. If not, it will be fair to question how big of an impact the shortstop will have on New York's World Series hopes.