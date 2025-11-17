The New York Yankees fell short of the World Series and and the ALCS this year. A year ago, the Yankees were in the World Series and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, so them playing baseball late in October is still the expectation in the Bronx. With free agency here, they are a team to keep an eye on, and there are plenty of targets for the Yankees in an effort to improve their roster.

On Monday, they wasted no time making a move, although it was a deal involving a familiar face.

The Yankees brought back pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year deal, according to Robery Murray of FanSided.

“Sources: Free-agent pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the New York Yankees are closing in on a one-year major-league contract.”

Now, on the surface, this isn't exactly a deal that jumps off the page. Yarbrough went just 3-1 in 2024 with a 4.36 ERA in 19 appearances. He threw 64 innings, but he had some bad outins, including an eight-run outing against the Boston Red Sox in June.

Yarbrough spent time previously with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played five years, then he began the year with the Kansas City Royals before finishing the season with the Dodgers. Yarbrough then spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers in 2024, and came to the Bronx in 2025.

Recently, Brian Cashman spoke about the team's pitching depth, via Robert Murray.

“We have pitching depth, but it’s going to be challenged early,” Cashman recently told reporters. “Hopefully health is blessed early in the rotation as well, but you can’t count on that. So of course, we’ll be exploring how to protect ourselves so we’re not taking on water early.”

So, while the decision to bring back Yarbrough won't be entirely exciting to the fans, it's a move that makes sense and adds to the team's depth, which is exactly what Cashman had said previously.