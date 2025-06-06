The New York Yankees took two of three from the Cleveland Guardians this week to move to 38-23. It was an important series for the Bombers as they tried to bounce back from a humiliating weekend against the Dodgers. The Yankees got infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr back from an oblique injury and plugged him in at third base, which he had never played before coming to The Bronx last summer. Now, they play the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who refused to play the field after Triston Casas' injury. Chisholm told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic that their situations are very different.

“His situation, it’s completely different than mine,” Chisholm said. “He was promised [designated hitter]. That was promised to him. I believe if you’re promised your position, you should go play the position you were promised. That’s what he worked on his whole career. You can’t go back on it. I don’t have a problem with what he did.”

According to Devers, the Red Sox asked him to move to designated hitter and put the glove away during spring training. Alex Bregman had taken over at third base, and Casas was at first. But when Casas went out with an injury, the Sox asked Devers to play first. He denied, which caused a firestorm amid a disappointing season on Lansdowne Street.

When the Yankees traded for Chisholm last summer, they asked Gleyber Torres to move from second to third. He similarly denied, but Chisholm agreed to play third for his new club. Now, Torres is gone, and Chisholm started the year at second. But injuries have forced Chisholm to third again this year.

The Yankees and Red Sox now square off at Yankee Stadium for the first time this year. Devers will be at DH again, as he looks to continue his excellent offensive season.