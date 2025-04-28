The New York Yankees are off to a 17-11 start heading into play on Monday, April 28, but the circumstances haven't been ideal.

Among their issues has been Giancarlo Stanton, who has missed the entire season so far due to an injury to both elbows. Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman hasn't helped either; he was ineffective in three starts before hitting the IL with left knee inflammation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on both via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, and neither seems close to a return to action.

Stanton remained behind in New York while the Yankees traveled to Baltimore to face the Orioles. He's continuing running and doing on-field work, and the organization has not set a date for him to begin a rehab assignment.

The 35-year-old Stanton hit 27 home runs for the Yankees in the regular season last year, then came alive in the postseason, where he hit seven homers in 14 games. Four of them came against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, leading to him winning the series MVP award as the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Yankees are waiting to ramp up Marcus Stroman

As for Stroman, he last pitched on April 11, lasting just two thirds of an inning as he gave up five runs on four hits and three walks against the San Francisco Giants. He had given up 12 runs in 9.1 innings pitched before the Yankees put him on the shelf.

Boone said on Monday that Stroman still feels discomfort in his knee. Though he is continuing to play catch, he has yet to ramp up beyond that.

The Yankees' manager added that Stroman still has “some irritation that won’t leave, so we’re trying to look at everything.”

Boone also gave updates on two other injured Yankees who may be a little further off most fans' radars. Jonathan Loaisiga began a Minor League rehab assignment with Class-A Tampa on April 26 but is still a few weeks away. He will need to pitch back-to-back days at least once before the Yankees activate him, and he is scheduled to pitch next on Wednesday.

Fellow reliever Scott Effross will begin throwing live batting practice the first week of May and Boone did not have anything else to add to his timeline.