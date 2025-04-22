The New York Yankees are one of the most explosive offensive teams in MLB this season behind Team USA captain Aaron Judge. However, manager Aaron Boone received news today that could result in the team adding two big bats back to their lineup. DJ LeMahieu will begin a rehab assignment in Double-A, and playoff hero Giancarlo Stanton was seen taking batting practice swings before Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Stanton has not taken the field yet for New York this season. The 35-year-old is dealing with tendinitis in both elbows since late March leaving a 6-foot-6 hole in the Yankees' lineup. The team is getting along just fine without him, but his return could galvanize New York.

Ever since he won his NL MVP in 2017, Stanton's career has been riddled with injuries. Last season, however, the former All-Star proved how valuable he is in the postseason.

While both he and LeMahieu are older players, their returns to health are vital. More than 20 games into the season, New York is well on their way to another playoff berth. They currently lead the AL East and hope to win it for the third time in the last four seasons.

Stanton's return is a big plus for New York, but it would have to make some tough decisions. Ben Rice has played well as the Yankees' designated hitter since Stanton has been out, as has Paul Goldschmidt. While it is a tough call, it's a good problem for Aaron Boone to have. The manager has spoken highly of both, along with Cody Bellinger.

In a best case scenario, New York will have access to two capable DH's who can step up if other injuries come up in the future. All in all, the team is in great shape as they pursue another World Series championship.