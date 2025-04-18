The New York Yankees are off to a strong start in 2025, sitting atop the American League East with a 12-7 record. But even with early success, injuries have loomed large over the Bronx. Now, the club is getting some much-needed positive news on two of their key veterans: Marcus Stroman and DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu, sidelined since spring training with a calf injury, is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, likely with Double-A Somerset. This marks a major step in his recovery after missing all of camp and opening the year on the injured list.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that LeMahieu has been participating in extended spring training games and is ready to test things in a more competitive setting. The veteran infielder is expected to need a lengthy rehab stint, potentially using the full 20-day window. It remains unclear what role LeMahieu will return to, especially with Oswaldo Cabrera holding down third base and producing well with a .308 average and 121 OPS+. However, LeMahieu’s experience and versatility could still prove valuable for the Yankees moving forward.

Yankees looking forward to getting back two veterans

His return could also provide lineup stability for a team that has relied heavily on utility players like Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Pablo Reyes to fill the void at third. While Cabrera has been solid, his true value lies in his ability to move around the diamond, and a healthy LeMahieu would give Boone more options.

On the pitching side, Marcus Stroman is trending in the right direction after a rough start to the season and a recent stint on the 15-day IL due to left knee inflammation. Stroman has resumed playing catch, a positive sign following a cortisone shot that was administered to reduce swelling. Boone said the team hopes the injury proves to be a short-term setback.

An MRI revealed no structural damage in Stroman’s knee, suggesting that the right-hander could be back sooner rather than later. His first three starts this season were rocky, as Stroman posted an 11.57 ERA over just 9.1 innings. A brief IL stint might serve as a much-needed reset for the veteran, who’s in the final guaranteed year of his contract and looking to reach 140 innings in order to trigger an $18 million player option for 2026.

In Stroman’s absence, the Yankees selected Allan Winans from Triple-A to help cover innings. Winans, previously with the Braves, has struggled in the majors but owns a solid 3.20 ERA across Triple-A outings. He’s likely to fill a long relief role unless injuries force another reshuffling of the rotation.

While the Yankees’ pitching staff remains thin—especially with Gerrit Cole and JT Brubaker still sidelined—the return of Clarke Schmidt this week and the encouraging updates on Stroman and LeMahieu provide hope that reinforcements are on the way.