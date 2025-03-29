Nestor Cortes' revenge game against the New York Yankees did not exactly go according to plan. Cortes, who the Yankees traded to the Milwaukee Brewers this past offseason, surrendered three consecutive home runs on three pitches to begin Saturday's game. Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge provided the damage against the former Yankees starting pitcher.

Cortes would later surrender a fourth home run in the inning to Austin Wells. It was a difficult start to Cortes' Brewers career to say the least.

The former Yankees left-handed pitcher was clearly still trying to settle into the game. He missed over the heart of the plate on each of his pitches to Goldschmidt, Bellinger and Judge. The Yankees clearly had a plan against Cortes, as they were extremely aggressive in the first inning.

Sometimes, hitters will take a patient approach and allow pitchers to throw a get-me-over strike, especially in the first inning of contests. That certainly wasn't the case on Saturday afternoon in New York.

Ex-Yankees star Nestor Cortes joins Brewers

The Brewers are excited to have Cortes on the roster. He earned an All-Star selection in 2022 with the Yankees. Cortes does not feature a fiery fastball by any means, but he often does a tremendous job of keeping hitters off-balance at the plate. The veteran pitched in New York from 2021-2024, however, so the Yankees knew exactly what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Nestor Cortes should not be judged too harshly on Saturday's outing. Sure, it unquestionably did not begin the way he would have liked, but Cortes could bounce back in following starts.

For now, Cortes will focus on trying to get back on track during Saturday afternoon's game in hopes of giving the Brewers a chance to come back and make things interesting against the Yankees.