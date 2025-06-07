New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe got off to a great start against the Boston Red Sox. The 24-year-old followed up Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s three-run home run in the first inning with a two-run shot of his own. New York jumped on Walker Buehler early, building a 7-0 lead in the first two innings. However, Volpe did not make it through his second at-bat before exiting the game.

Volpe was hit in his left arm by a pitch from Buehler in the second inning. After Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out to check on his shortstop, he made the decision to take him out of the game. Oswald Peraza replaced him at shortstop and Volpe went into the clubhouse to get checked out.

While the game continued without him, Volpe received X-rays and a CT scan from the Yankees' training staff, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. New York announced that he has a left elbow bruise.

The Yankees do not know how severe the injury is. However, fans are concerned that Volpe could miss time. After Boone got Chisholm Jr. back from the injured list, the left side of the infield has excelled. New York's shortstop and third baseman have hit back-to-back home runs since the star returned. Their contributions to the Yankees' offense brings it to another level.

In his third season in the major leagues, Volpe has taken another step at the plate. If he avoids a stint on the injured list, the 24-year-old is on pace to set new career-highs in doubles and home runs.

Despite his stellar start to the season, Volpe still sits in the heart of Boone's lineup. In the postseason, he and Gleyber Torres were able to set the table for Aaron Judge throughout their run. If Volpe returns to the top of the order and maintains his power and average, he could fill Juan Soto's role as the leadoff hitter.

For now, though, New York fans hold their breaths as they await updates on his condition.