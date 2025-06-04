Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe powered the New York Yankees to a 3-2 win on Tuesday night. After losing a series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Boone's team got back on track against the Cleveland Guardians. The series opener was the return for Chisholm Jr., who missed the last month with an oblique injury.

Boone is happy to have his star third baseman back in the lineup. Chisholm Jr. provides lefty power at the plate as well as good defense at third. However, his biggest impact might be the confidence he injects into the rest of his team.

Boone is just glad to have his star infielder back from the injured list. He praised Chisholm Jr.'s effort after the game.

Aaron Boone describes Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s impact in the Yankees' lineup to @M_Marakovits.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/zl7ZOUKNvh — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“It was great,” Boone said about Chisholm Jr.'s return. “Just to see all the things he can do on the diamond. You see the speed, just scoring easy from second there on that hit from DJ(LeMahieu). Obviously the homer to get us the lead right back after they tied it up, and a pretty good play over there at third to get the night started. Obviously really excited to have him back and good to see him have that kind of impact right away.”

Boone and the Yankees hope that getting Chisholm Jr. back in the lineup will re-energize the team. Volpe has already responded, following up the star's solo shot in the seventh inning with one of his own to seal the win for New York.

The Yankees' offense was one of the best groups in the league, even while Chisholm Jr. was out. However, his return comes as the team was dealt another blow. Boone will be without closer Luke Weaver thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Dodgers.

Now that he is back, New York hopes that he can fuel them to a series win over a fellow American League contender in the Guardians. If nothing else, the Yankees and their fanbase are glad that one of their leaders is back and ready to go.