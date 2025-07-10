The New York Yankees are finally back in the win column. They have taken the first two games of their series against the Seattle Mariners to get on the right track. But that does not mean they are not looking for improvements. After designating DJ LeMahieu for assignment, Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke about his MLB trade deadline desires.

“Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on Wednesday said he's ‘definitely' looking to acquire a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, adding that the bullpen and infield are also areas he'll seek to upgrade,” ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported.

“That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's the time of the year now,” Cashman said. “Whether it's bullpen guys or starting pitchers, it's just all of it. That's the area. We have people that are capable, but I think it also needs to get some help. And if I can do so, great. But again, there's no guarantees. We're going to be fully engaged and see where it takes us. Hopefully, we can run into some opportunities that can benefit us.”

The Yankees are going to look for pitching at the MLB trade deadline because of their injuries. Clarke Schmidt is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, further hampering their already depleted rotation. With Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr on the shelf, their bullpen could also use some help.

While Cashman did say he wants to add to the infield, don't expect that to be an Anthony Volpe replacement at shortstop. The general manager backed the former first-round pick again on Wednesday despite his poor season. The infield addition would likely be a third baseman, especially after moving Jazz Chisholm Jr to second base.

The Yankees finish their series with the Mariners on Thursday night. Then, they host the Chicago Cubs for three games before the All-Star Break.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (76) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Yankees’ Cam Schlittler makes ‘dream come true’ admission after stellar debutGuillermo Guajardo ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) runs to home plate in the third inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium
Yankees’ Brian Cashman sounds off on Anthony Volpe’s miserable seasonChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (76) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Yankees’ Cam Schlittler stat highlights incredible pitching velocityRichard Pereira ·
New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) is congratulated by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) after he scored a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone breaks silence on DJ LeMahieu DFAJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles down with another home run vs. MarinersJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees second base DJ LeMahieu (26) singles during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman breaks silence on DJ LeMahieu moveBenedetto Vitale ·