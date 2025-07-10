The New York Yankees are finally back in the win column. They have taken the first two games of their series against the Seattle Mariners to get on the right track. But that does not mean they are not looking for improvements. After designating DJ LeMahieu for assignment, Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke about his MLB trade deadline desires.

“Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on Wednesday said he's ‘definitely' looking to acquire a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, adding that the bullpen and infield are also areas he'll seek to upgrade,” ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported.

“That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's the time of the year now,” Cashman said. “Whether it's bullpen guys or starting pitchers, it's just all of it. That's the area. We have people that are capable, but I think it also needs to get some help. And if I can do so, great. But again, there's no guarantees. We're going to be fully engaged and see where it takes us. Hopefully, we can run into some opportunities that can benefit us.”

The Yankees are going to look for pitching at the MLB trade deadline because of their injuries. Clarke Schmidt is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, further hampering their already depleted rotation. With Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr on the shelf, their bullpen could also use some help.

While Cashman did say he wants to add to the infield, don't expect that to be an Anthony Volpe replacement at shortstop. The general manager backed the former first-round pick again on Wednesday despite his poor season. The infield addition would likely be a third baseman, especially after moving Jazz Chisholm Jr to second base.

The Yankees finish their series with the Mariners on Thursday night. Then, they host the Chicago Cubs for three games before the All-Star Break.