New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt is reportedly nearing a return from injury. Schmidt has yet to pitch in 2025, but according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the pitcher is expected to return on either April 15 or 16.

“Clarke Schmidt is set to rejoin the Yankees rotation April 15 or 16 following two sharp rehab starts,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schmidt was placed on the injured list before Opening Day due to rotator cuff tendinitis. The expectation has been that Schmidt would return in mid-April. Now, assuming no setbacks occur, it does indeed appear that the right-handed hurler will re-join the Yankees' starting rotation soon.

Marcus Stroman is dealing with a knee concern. It has yet to be revealed if Stroman will land on the injured list. If he is placed on the IL, the move would open up a roster spot for Schmidt. If Stroman avoids an IL stint, the Yankees will need to find another way to make room on the active roster.

Either way, Schmidt is close to returning. The Yankees could certainly use his impact in the rotation.

Although he was limited to 16 starts in 2024, Schmidt turned in a strong 2.85 ERA across 85.1 innings on the mound. He also struck out 93 hitters.

Schmidt, who was once a reliever, has become a reliable starting pitcher at the big league level. He even features All-Star potential. At the very least, he should give New York some valuable innings.

The Yankees are dealing with serious starting pitching uncertainty right now. Gerrit Cole is expected to miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, as mentioned, Stroman is dealing with an injury concern of his own.

For now, the Yankees are focused on their series against the Giants. Schmidt could return during the Yankees' series against the Kansas City Royals next week.