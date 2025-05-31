The New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal in December, and he's been a revelation. The veteran has found his best offensively and looks well on his way to an All-Star appearance as a potential starter. But not everybody thinks so.

Former player Harold Reynolds, who is a regular contributor on MLB Network, explained why he believes Detroit Tigers slugger Spencer Torkelson could start at first base in the Midsummer Classic instead:

“Let's start at first base in the American League okay, this is gonna shock a few people, Spencer Torkelson,” Reynolds said. “Look what he's done… 13 homers and 43 RBIs. The Tigers are not this team and the way he's turned it around, they had to have his offense. I played that as part of the deal. Look Goldschmidt is hitting .330, but he's only got five home runs.”

A valid take for sure, but Torkelson is also batting just .242. He's also hit 14 homers as of Friday night. Goldschmidt, meanwhile, is hitting .34,3 and he smacked No. 6 on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's hard to beat an average like that. The Yankees infielder is really proving his worth in the Bronx.

Skipper Aaron Boone praised Goldschmidt for how consistent he's been earlier this month:

“Getting to see it up close and personal, it's been really impressive,” Boone said on May 2. “He's been so consistent. He's given us that really good, tough, consistent at-bat in any situation. That's been really good to see here.”

Sometimes, a fresh start is all a player needs, and it's done wonders for Goldschmidt. While he won't be too worried about being an ASG starter, the 37-year-old would certainly love the honor, too. That being said, what's more important is helping the Yankees finally win a World Series for the first time since 2009.