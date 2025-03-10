The New York Yankees took a brutal blow on Monday after it was announced that ace pitcher Gerrit Cole would miss the entire 2025 season with an elbow injury. Cole will receive Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm and hopes to return to the mound in the 2026 season.

It's harsh news for the 34-year-old pitcher as he was ramping up for a big year. He helped the Yankees reach the postseason but did struggle through the playoffs en route to a World Series elimination from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shortly after Cole's Tommy John news, the former Cy Young award winner hopped on social media and shared an emotional message. At the very least, the Yankees star remains optimistic and seems interested in bouncing back from the injury down the road to continue playing for New York.

https://twitter.com/ConorFoleyYES/status/1899230156784390625

Last season was a bit of a roller coaster for Cole, as he flashed brilliance but also struggled throughout. However, he managed to finish the 2024 season with a 3.41 ERA, 99 strikeouts, and a 1.126 WHIP through 95.0 innings played. He also ended the year with an 8-5 record as a starter through 17 games pitched.

The six-time all-star suffered an elbow injury in late March in 2024. He also dealt with a calf injury in early September. The Yankees were hopeful that Cole would serve as the ace once again and help the team make a serious run for a championship.

Instead, the front office may have to consider making a trade or signing a free agent before Opening Day. However, New York has five other starting pitchers listed in the rotation, including Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Luis Gil, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt. None of which are considered an ace, though, which doesn't bode well for the Yankees' pitching rotation.

At the very least, the offense should remain hot at the plate next season. Aaron Judge still leads the way, and the Yankees added Cody Bellinger to the roster after finalizing a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The team also has notable position players in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Paul Godlschmidt as well. Meanwhile, many believe that catcher Austin Wells and shortstop Anthony Volpe will further their development and be big-time contributors.