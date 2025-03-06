After failing to re-sign star right fielder Juan Soto this offseason, the New York Yankees pivoted, landing veteran lefty Max Fried to shore up the team’s pitching and acquiring former NL MVP Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Both new additions anticipate strong seasons with their new club. But Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits predicts a big bounce back from Bellinger in New York.

“Let’s not forget this is a guy that’s very much in his prime. You look at that lefty bat in Yankee Stadium… His swing is definitely going to play at Yankee Stadium, so I think he's poised to have a special year,” Marakovits declared, via MLB Network on X.

Entering his ninth year in the majors, Bellinger will turn 30 this season. Last year with the Cubs, the two-time All-Star had 18 home runs with 78 RBI and 72 runs scored. He finished with an OPS+ of 111 and produced 2.2 WAR in 130 games with Chicago.

Despite a down year, Bellinger has shown serious power in the past, belting 47 homers in his MVP season in 2019. And he believes he can have an MVP-caliber campaign with the Yankees.

The Yankees are relying on a big year from Cody Bellinger

Bellinger is also poised to be a major asset in New York’s outfield. The former Gold Glove-winning center fielder can play all three outfield positions, which will prove useful to manager Aaron Boone.

“You’re going to see him primarily in center field but when you talk about that versatility, if they need him to play left field or Aaron Judge gets a DH day, he can slide over to right field. So he can do several things for [the Yankees],” Marakovits said, per MLB Network.

Bellinger, who won a World Series title with the Dodgers in 2020, has plenty of confidence in the Yankees. And he’s excited to contribute to the club.

“I think one of the best things about Cody Bellinger so far is he’s gone to Aaron Boone and said, ‘Anything you need from me, just tell me. I’m willing to do anything to help this team win,’” Marakovits added.

New York reached the Fall Classic last season but fell short of winning the organization’s 28th title, losing to the Dodgers in five games. This year, the Yankees are hoping a deeper team with improved pitching and defense will lead to another shot at a championship.