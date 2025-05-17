At the moment, the New York Yankees' mission to return to October has gotten off to a good start. The team beat their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, 6-2 on Friday evening. The win increased their lead to five games in the AL East. Team captain Aaron Judge has been off to an otherworldly start, and he's been the focal point of the team's offense. He's doing it without his partner, veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton. As Stanton continues his recovery from injuries to both elbows, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed a potential rehab with reporters, including MLB's Bryan Hoch, who shared the exchange on X, formerly Twitter.

“There is no set date for Giancarlo Stanton to begin a rehab assignment, Aaron Boone said,” posted Hoch on the social media platform.

Based on the injuries he sustained, the fact that Stanton hasn't begun his rehab isn't surprising. Tennis elbow in both joints is a painful thing to undergo, and there are still many questions if the fearsome power hitter can return to his former heights. At the moment, the Yankees offense is showcasing why the team is called the Bronx Bombers. Can they keep this pace up in their bid to return to the World Series?

Despite Giancarlo Stanton's absence, Yankees' offense still strong

Despite the five-game lead that the Yankees currently have, the three teams directly behind them are neck and neck. The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are each five games back. The Tampa Bay Rays sit another game back at six games off the mark. There's still plenty of time to go in this season, as the league has almost hit the two-month mark. Can the Bombers' offense continue to produce without Stanton?

It certainly seems like they are attempting to maintain this torrid start. It's not just Judge producing either. Many others, including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and Ben Rice, who is Stanton's primary replacement, have stepped up in a big way. Youngsters like catcher Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe have continued their growth as well. At this point, hope is still abound all throughout the Bronx. Will that hope turn into championship gold? If so, then the sting of losing Stanton won't hurt as much come October.