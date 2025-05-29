The New York Yankees are off to a blistering start to the 2025 MLB season. They enter a World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers at 35-20 with the largest division lead in baseball. Recently, the Bombers did receive a momento of their 2024 playoff run. The Yankees received their AL Championship ring, but Giancarlo Stanton does not want the team to settle for less than the World Series. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch revealed what Stanton said as the rings were dished out.

“This isn’t the one we wanted, boys,” Stanton said, per Hoch. “The one that we want is in front of us. I’d better not see any of you guys wearing these around.”

Stanton has not played for the 2025 Yankees, but he is the biggest reason why they have these rings. He won the ALCS MVP and hit seven homers in 14 games during the playoffs. Even with his .899 OPS in the World Series, Stanton is disappointed by the outcome.

The Yankees made quick work of the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians in the American League playoffs. But the Dodgers made quick work of them in five games in the Fall Classic. Now, they have a chance to get slight revenge against the Dodgers while they are in LA.

The biggest difference between the 2024 and 2025 Yankees is the loss of Juan Soto. His one season in Pinstripes was historic, as was the contract he signed to join the Mets. But Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt have all come in and been fantastic for the Yankees. Losing Soto has made them a more well-rounded team, but it takes away one of the elite bats in baseball from the middle of their lineup.

If the Yankees make the World Series again, they'll look to get a bigger rock to pair with the 2024 AL ring.