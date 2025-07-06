New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not ready to panic about the team's six-game losing streak, and his past experiences in MLB have informed his opinion on the team’s current skid.

“I’ve played with the Marlins. I’ve seen bad teams go through rough times, and believe me, this isn’t even close to what I’ve been through in the past,” Chisholm told Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger. “I still feel like we’re going to be fine.”

Chisholm spent the first few years of his career with the Miami Marlins prior to joining the Yankees in the middle of last season. While the Marlins made the postseason in both 2020 and 2023, the Nassau native has been open about the franchise’s struggle to maintain a positive clubhouse culture.

While Chisholm may certainly view the Yankees as a less dysfunctional franchise, this recent proclamation comes amid a six-game losing streak that has seen New York fall out of first place in the American League East.

New York owns the worst team ERA since June 28 and has not been playing a pristine brand of baseball. Defensive miscues and poor decisions have held the club back.

“Just got to play better,” Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said. “That's what it comes down to. It's fundamentals. Making a routine play, routine. It's just the little things. That's what it kind of comes down to. But every good team goes through a couple bumps in the road.”

Chisholm’s defense at third base, a position he is not entirely accustomed to, has sparked some negative discourse among fans and pundits. But, his offensive production has been on point.

Overall, the 27-year-old has bashed 15 home runs and earned an .841 OPS. In the month of June, Chisholm cranked seven home runs, hit .318, and posted a .992 OPS.

Yankees legend Yogi Berra famously said “it ain't over till it’s over.” While Chisholm may not have been as blunt, it is clear he believes his team can right the ship.