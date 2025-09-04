The New York Yankees suffered a brutal 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night after it ended with a controversial call at the plate. Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't swing on a pitch that appeared to be outside of the zone just for the umpire to call a strike, ending the contest. Not long after the game was over, Chisholm hopped on social media and called out a sports fan bashing him over his reaction to the call.

Chisholm, who is 27 years old, emphatically argued with the umpire after the strikeout was called. He didn't seem to be over the top or anything, as most baseball players in that situation would potentially have a similar reaction.

A crazy game between the Astros and Yankees ends on a ball and Jazz let the umpire know pic.twitter.com/EJxZZ38DIy — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

A sports fan shared his reaction to the clip, claiming Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s actions were uncalled for and that a 10-game suspension should be enforced. It's a bit over the top, so it's possible the individual was just trying to troll the Yankees star. However, there is a chance the fan meant what he said.

“This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting behavior by Jazz Chisholm,” said the sports fan. “A gross representation of our great sport. A suspension of 10 games feels like the appropriate course of action.”

Whether the individual was joking or not is certainly up for debate. However, it certainly caught the attention of Jazz Chisholm Jr. The two-time All-Star responded to the fan with three letters that represent an NSFW acronym.

“SMD,” posted Chisholm.

Chisholm will have to put the bad call behind him and prepare for the Yankees' third and final contest of the series against the Astros. The two teams are 1-1 in this series, giving the victor on Thursday the series win.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having a solid campaign this year, as he's recording some career highs despite owning a career-low batting average (when playing at least 60 games). Through 383 at-bats, Chisholm owns a .243 batting average and .341 OBP (career-high), while recording 93 hits, 28 home runs (career-high), and 70 RBIs. If he manages to record at least four more RBIs this season, then he'll have a new career high in that category as well.