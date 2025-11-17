49ers WR Jauan Jennings’ dolphin bag named ‘Roscoe’ steals show after Brock Purdy’s return

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings made a fashion statement after the team's win in Arizona.

By 
Google News Preferred Source
San Fancisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers pushed their record to 7-4 on the 2025 NFL season with an impressive road win over the divisional rival Arizona Cardinals. This game marked the return of quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 200 yards and three touchdown passes in the blowout victory over Arizona.

After the game, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings raised eyebrows for his choice of fashion, including a bag formed in the shape of a Dolphin, which he named “Roscoe.”

(Video via David Lombardi of The SF Standard on X, formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Jennings also spoke on how confident he was that Purdy would perform well heading into the game.

Article Continues Below

“Coming back to Arizona, as soon as we touched down, you could just feel it from his demeanor: Brock Purdy was back,” said Jennings.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk also echoed a similar sentiment.

“What a smooth transition it was,” he said. “We didn’t come out here and have an easy, basic game plan for Brock to get his feet wet. We had all sorts of different cans and audibles. And he did such a good job of managing that and getting us into the right plays.”

“You’ve just got to look at Brock’s numbers since he’s started playing — not many people have done it better than him,” added head coach Kyle Shanahan. “He’s been as efficient as anyone. He’s made as many big plays as anyone. And he’s led us to a lot of wins.”

With the win on Sunday, the 49ers are still very much in the thick of the NFC playoff race, currently sitting at 7-4. They also still have an outside shot to win the NFC West, although the Los Angeles Rams are currently threatening to run away with things.

The 49ers will next take the field next Monday evening at home against the Carolina Panthers.

More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
49ers QB Brock Purdy’s defiant take on Super Bowl chances amid endless injuriesMatt Wadleigh ·
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s injury update after Week 11 highlights another kicker problemJackson Stone ·
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ George Kittle sends ‘lethal’ warning to NFL after Brock Purdy’s triumphant injury returnYago Antunes ·
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) gestures during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Brock Purdy breaks silence on nagging toe injury as Week 11 return loomsZachary Weinberger ·
image thumbnail
49ers’ Ricky Pearsall coming back alongside Brock Purdy for Cardinals gameAbdullah Imran ·
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan details process of clearing Brock Purdy for returnPaolo Mariano ·
You may also like
49ers QB Brock Purdy will start in Week 11 vs. Cardinals after missing 6 games49ers QB Brock Purdy will start in Week 11 vs. Cardinals after missing 6 games
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk gets non-committal injury update from John Lynch49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk gets non-committal injury update from John Lynch
49ers vs. Cardinals bold predictions for Week 11 clash49ers vs. Cardinals bold predictions for Week 11 clash
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops ‘aggressive’ update on Brock Purdy’s practice participation49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops ‘aggressive’ update on Brock Purdy’s practice participation
Latest Brock Purdy injury update suggests 49ers’ Week 11 return in the cardsLatest Brock Purdy injury update suggests 49ers’ Week 11 return in the cards
Not even Kyle Shanahan’s best efforts can patch up 49ers’ defensive holes, and Rams loss proves itNot even Kyle Shanahan’s best efforts can patch up 49ers’ defensive holes, and Rams loss proves it
Rams’ Sean McVay shares optimistic outlook on Davante Adams injury after 49ers winRams’ Sean McVay shares optimistic outlook on Davante Adams injury after 49ers win
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan gives intriguing Brock Purdy injury update following Rams loss49ers’ Kyle Shanahan gives intriguing Brock Purdy injury update following Rams loss
49ers totally ‘scraps’ Brock Purdy QB2 idea49ers totally ‘scraps’ Brock Purdy QB2 idea
49ers rumors: When will Brock Purdy actually return? Insider gives latest injury update49ers rumors: When will Brock Purdy actually return? Insider gives latest injury update
1 signing 49ers must make after quiet 2025 NFL trade deadline1 signing 49ers must make after quiet 2025 NFL trade deadline
Insider fuels Mac Jones-Brock Purdy quarterback controversyInsider fuels Mac Jones-Brock Purdy quarterback controversy