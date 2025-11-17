49ers WR Jauan Jennings’ dolphin bag named ‘Roscoe’ steals show after Brock Purdy’s return

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers pushed their record to 7-4 on the 2025 NFL season with an impressive road win over the divisional rival Arizona Cardinals. This game marked the return of quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 200 yards and three touchdown passes in the blowout victory over Arizona.

After the game, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings raised eyebrows for his choice of fashion, including a bag formed in the shape of a Dolphin, which he named “Roscoe.”

(Video via David Lombardi of The SF Standard on X, formerly Twitter).

Jauan Jennings has a bag that is a dolphin. His name is Roscoe pic.twitter.com/O3tQ86p4tJ — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jennings also spoke on how confident he was that Purdy would perform well heading into the game.

“Coming back to Arizona, as soon as we touched down, you could just feel it from his demeanor: Brock Purdy was back,” said Jennings.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk also echoed a similar sentiment.

“What a smooth transition it was,” he said. “We didn’t come out here and have an easy, basic game plan for Brock to get his feet wet. We had all sorts of different cans and audibles. And he did such a good job of managing that and getting us into the right plays.”