With the Houston Texans' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, the team is coming into the Thursday Night Football contest with a two-game winning streak, even without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. While Stroud remains in concussion protocol with the Texans, head coach DeMeco Ryans has a message about the current playoff push.

Speaking to the media on Monday after the 16-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Ryans would speak about the 5-5 record and how the AFC standings are looking with a competitive playoff push for all teams. His answer was simple.

“Coach DeMeco Ryans on the Texans' record and their standings: ‘Just win,'” DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the two-game winning streak, it would help Houston if they did have Stroud, though

“Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said QB C.J. Stroud and Nickel Jalen Pitre are still in the concussion protocol. Status is unsure for Thursday night against Bills,” Sam Warren wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ryans would say, “We’ll see how the week goes,” in reference to how the week will look for Stroud and Pitre in regards to coming out of concussion protocol. However, the notion remains the same around media circles that Stroud's status “remains uncertain,” especially since it's a short week.

“With Houston having a short week ahead of Thursday night’s game against Buffalo, it remains uncertain whether its starting quarterback will be able to clear concussion protocol in time to play the Bills, per source,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

At any rate, the Texans are 5-5, third in the AFC South, and look to keep winning, though the team takes on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.