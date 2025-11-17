The 2025 New York Giants have struggled this year. Many of their games have come down to them not being able to finish the games. The same issue occurred again when the Packers beat the Giants, 27-20, and escaped with a win in New York. It came down to a last-second interception that Jameis Winston threw with a pass that was intended for Jalin Hyatt. There was a mix-up on the route.

After the game, former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer blamed Jalin Hyatt for stopping his route early. He pointed out that Hyatt should’ve continued the path to at least break up the pass. However, Toomer did point out that because Hyatt has not played a lot with the Giants, inexperience might have contributed to the confusion.

“I’ve never run a corner route as an option,” Toomer said.

It's worth noting that former Giants running back Tiki Barber, a three-time NFL Pro Bowler, didn’t hold back while discussing Hyatt on Sunday.

“Jalin Hyatt doesn’t play football like a wide receiver who wants to get the football,” said Barber. “And it’s his lack of urgency that is going to ruin his career ultimately. I mean, he’s already a bust for the New York Giants, but you can’t not run that route. The ball is going to come out. Jameis is five steps, and the ball is coming out. There’s one thing we know about Jameis — he’s going to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball where it’s supposed to be… A good wide receiver thinks the ball is coming to me every time. He didn’t do that, and it resulted in an interception. It ultimately ended the game.”

Hyatt deserves credit after the game for taking the blame. He said after the game that he has to make that play in the future.

“Just got to make a play, simple as that,” Hyatt said.

It has been a struggle for Hyatt to earn meaningful minutes with the Giants, and in the game, he had his two receptions for 18 yards. However, the only thing anyone will be talking about from the game is the fact that Hyatt had a miscommunication with Winston that resulted in the Packers winning the game.