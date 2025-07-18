The rehabilitation of New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil continues. After an optimistic rehab start before the All-Star break, Gil got the green light to plow forward with Triple-A Somerset Patriots.

On Friday, the Yankees officially announced that Gil will be on the mound that night against the Hartford Dark Blues. During spring training, Gil suffered a left lat strain and was expected to return around June, but his program was ultimately delayed.

In early July, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a positive update on Gil's progress. Essentially, proclaiming his return would be in late July or early August.

On July 13, Gil made his Triple-A debut and threw 50 pitches. In addition, he threw for 3.1 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits. During that game, his fastball was clocked at 97 miles per hour.

The Yankees are starting the second half of the season in a battle.

At this point, they are two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Gil has been with the Yankees organization since 2019.

His standout season was in 2024. That year, Gil finished 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA. He was also named AL Rookie of the Year.

Altogether, Gil has a recorded of 16-8 with a 3.55 ERA at this point in his career.

The progression of Luis Gil back to the Yankees

Since 2024, Gil has demonstrated considerable potential with the Yankees. His two best pitches are his fastball and slider, which have enabled him to get batters out and miss bats.

Given the status of his progress, it provides a boost to the Yankees as they now push towards the playoffs. They have done well without him, but he can help sustain them.

Not only that, Gill is a young pitcher at age 27. Even with all he has achieved, he still has the potential to grow.