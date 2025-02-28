The injury bug is already beginning to make its presence known during spring training. New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil had a bullpen session get shutdown.

“Luis Gil was shut down from a bullpen after experiencing discomfort in his pitching shoulder. He is getting an MRI,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported via Twitter/X.

Gil had a solid outing on the mound for the Yankees, finishing the campaign with a 3.50 ERA through 29 starts and 151.2 innings on the mound. He had 171 strikeouts to 77 walks.

Gil has not made a spring training appearance for the Yankees yet. There is no speculation as to when that could come either.

Yankees top prospect feeling ‘dangerous'

The New York Yankees have high expectations for Spencer Jones, the No. 2 prospect in their pipeline according to MLB.com.

“I feel dangerous,” said Jones.

“Not a lot of guys,” manager Aaron Boone added, “hit a ball like that.”

Jones is confident in himself and his abilities, believing he can impact a game with a bat in his hands.

“My biggest takeaway was, when I hit the ball, good things happen,” Jones said. “And when I hit the ball in the air, better things happen.”

Jones explained some of the development he made during the offseason.

“The biggest thing for me is, when I’m making my decision and it’s time to swing, that everything is moving in one piece,” Jones said. “I was running into issues last year where I would have a lot of slack, where I wouldn’t have much power or much force behind my barrel when it was time to go.”

Despite the progress he has made, Jones knows there is no shortage of work left for him to do.

“I feel like there’s still work in progress into making it fully integrated or making it a completely natural move, but for the time being, we’re going to keep working through it,” Jones said. “I keep asking a lot of questions, and we’re going to keep progressing.”

A benefit of playing for the Yankees organization is getting to learn from Aaron Judge. This is an opportunity Jones is not letting go to waste.

“There’s certain things that he does really well in the outfield and with his approach that I can apply,” Jones said. “The guy is an MVP. It would be dumb for me not to try to learn from him a little bit.”

The Yankees are hoping Jones can make his debut this season.