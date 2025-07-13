The New York Yankees have had a roller coaster of a season so far. From flying high in the first two months to a grizzly losing streak in June, the Bombers are entrenched in a division race. Injuries have ravaged the pitching staff, but one key arm could be returning soon. Yankees starter Luis Gil is working back from a lat injury and made a rehab start on Sunday. The Athletic's Brendan Kuty gave an optimistic report after the game.

“Luis Gil at Somerset: 3 1/3 innings, 2 hits, a walk, 6 strikeouts, 1 ER (a home run). 50 pitches — the exact limit the Yankees had set for him. Touched 97 mph, according to [Matt Kardos of SomersetPatriots.com],” Kuty reported.

Gil won Rookie of the Year in the American League last year as a key part of the Yankees' rotation. He made 29 starts with a 3.50 ERA in the regular season, but struggled in his first playoff appearances. He was scheduled to be a big part of the rotation this season until his injury cropped up in spring training.

The Yankees are without Gerrit Cole for the entire season and just lost Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgery as well. While Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are having All-Star caliber seasons, that is not enough for a rotation. Will Warren has been solid, but he is still early in his development. Getting Gil back will be key for the Bombers as the second half kicks off.

The Yankees stopped Gil's rehab outing at 50 pitches, signaling the need for another start before his return. But they may need him to make an abbreviated start soon. Fried left his most recent start with a blister, which has not developed into anything yet. But Gil's return could come at the perfect time for the Yankees. They visit the Atlanta Braves after the break.

