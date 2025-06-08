Sitting pretty at 39-24, the New York Yankees are looking good heading into the trade deadline.

Sure, they could use a little extra help before the playoffs, with fans all having their own takes on their pitchers, hitters, and position players, but one way or another, it's safe to assume that the Yankees would be looking to buy at the trade deadline, instead of shipping away any of their core pieces.

But what about their auxiliary pieces? Could the Yankees look to get better but also think about their long-term future along the way, moving on from a player with no future in addition to more win-now moves? Well, in his big “8 players who could use a change of scenery” story for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand suggested just that, noting that he would like to see Devin Williams close out the season elsewhere in order to capitalize on his value on the books instead of on the mound.

“At first glance, trading the two-time All-Star reliever after acquiring him this winter seems like a crazy idea, but Williams has never seemed comfortable since joining the Yankees during the offseason. There was the facial hair issue during Spring Training, then a rocky start (10.00 ERA in his first 10 appearances) that cost him the closer’s job before the end of April,” Feinsand wrote.

“He’s been better during the past month (2.45 ERA in 12 appearances), but Williams will be a free agent after the season and seems unlikely to return to the Yankees in 2026. With Luke Weaver firmly entrenched as the closer (at least once he returns from the IL in a month or so), New York could look to move Williams later in July to get a return for him rather than watching him walk as a free agent.”

So far this season, Williams hasn't exactly been as advertised, with the Yankees almost certainly set to give Weaver the closer role when he's finally healthy enough to return to the ring once more. If some team is willing to give up something of value to bring Williams to their bullpen, the Yankees at least have to consider it, as in the end, getting more assets to be buyers can only help New York in the long term.