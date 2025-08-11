New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered an elbow injury before the start of the season that forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. He's ruled out for the entire 2025 campaign; however, reports indicate that he recently took a major step forward in his road to recovery.

The 34-year-old ace began his throwing program on Monday, according to Insider Meredith Marakovits. It's said that Gerrit Cole threw 20 pitches off of a flat surface, which is the first time he's thrown a ball since March 2025.

“Gerrit Cole started his throwing program today… about 20 pitches on flat ground.”

The Yankees have struggled with injuries throughout this season. But losing Gerrit Cole for the entire year was a brutal blow to the starting rotation. New York has had to rely heavily on its offense to produce wins, which worked well in the first half of the season.

Unfortunately, it's been a struggle for the Yankees since the All-Star break. At one point, this club was contending for first place in the AL East. New York is now in third place and is 6.5 games behind the first-ranked Toronto Blue Jays. Perhaps a healthy Gerrit Cole could have changed things, but we should not expect him to return to the mound until the 2026 season.

We'll see if Cole can bounce back to his regular self. He still has a long road to recovery, and at his age, it could be an even more difficult situation. After winning the Cy Young Award in 2023, Gerrit Cole's play in 2024 slightly decreased. But he was still an amazing talent on the mound. He ended last season with a 3.41 ERA and 1.126 WHIP while recording 99 strikeouts through 95.0 innings pitched.

The Yankees will continue to monitor Cole and work him back slowly. Until then, New York will rely on a starting rotation consisting of Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Will Warren, Luis Gil, and Cam Schlittler.