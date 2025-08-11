The New York Yankees’ struggles continued Sunday as they fell 7-1 to the Houston Astros, marking their seventh loss in nine games. Astros starter Jason Alexander carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, while Jose Altuve’s 21st home run and Carlos Correa’s late blast bookended a dominant performance for Houston.

And while the loss stung, considerable spotlight also fell on manager Aaron Boone, who was ejected in the third innings. The Yankees manager erupted after home plate umpire Derek Thomas called a low sinker to McMahon a strike, a borderline call.

Shouting from the dugout, Boone drew a warning from Thomas before being tossed, prompting him to storm onto the field and tell the umpire, “You f***ing need to fix it,” as crew chief Jordan Baker stepped in to block him. Post-game, Boone was more docile, calling the zone “a little all over the place,” per New York Post.

“I mean, I was on [Thomas] a lot. That’s over and done with. Is what it is. That isn’t the reason we lost this game, he said, speaking about home plate umpire Derek Thomas

At the time of the ejection, the Yankees trailed 2-0 on Altuve’s first-inning homer and an RBI double from Christian Walker. Boone’s last ejection came on July 23 in Toronto for arguing a called third strike on Anthony Volpe.

Ejected six times last season, the incident marked an MLB-leading fifth ejection of the current campaign, surpassing Boston’s Alex Cora. This was also his 44th ejection since becoming Yankees manager in 2018.

Regardless, the manager explained that the ejection was hardly the reason they ended up losing, and acknowledged that he had been “on [Thomas] a lot” throughout the game. The manager went on to claim that he believes his team will turn around their form, claiming that they are going “to get rolling and turn this thing around.”