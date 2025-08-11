The New York Yankees (62-56) can feel the Cleveland Guardians' collective breath on their neck after dropping another series this past weekend. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros embraced the hostile reception in The Bronx and left fans with even more bitter memories to block out. This ballclub and city need their captain to return to form. Though, in addition to crushing the baseball, Aaron Judge is valuable in the outfield.

New York cannot consistently assemble its best lineup until the two-time MVP is wearing his glove again. Since coming off the injured list — suffered a right elbow flexor strain in late July — he has only operated as a designated hitter. Judge is expected to resume his duties in right field in the near future, but maybe not quite as soon as fans hope.

“{Yankees manager} Aaron Boone doesn't expect Aaron Judge to return to the OF this series,” Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported. Because the 33-year-old is still not ready for a fielding assignment, tough decisions have to be made. Boone is inserting slugger Giancarlo Stanton in right for Monday night's game versus the Minnesota Twins (56-61). Young Jasson Dominguez will consequently start the night on the bench.

The Yankees are reeling

And so the wait continues. While fans are probably anxious to gain the offensive flexibility and defensive prowess that Judge the outfielder can offer, they do not want to see the franchise cornerstone aggravate his elbow issue and undergo surgery. Preserving him is vital. However, the seven-time All-Star may be inclined to push himself earlier than recommended in an attempt to breathe life back into this ailing squad.

But he can do that by erupting in the batter's box. Judge is 3-for-15 with no extra-base hits since returning to action on Aug. 5. The Yankees are starving for one of his patented surges. Luckily for them, they are entering a possible get-right stretch on their schedule.

New York owns an incomprehensible 123-44 record versus the Twins in the last 23 years. If this struggling group cannot come through against a team it uses as its personal punching bag, then fans may riot all over East 161st Street. The Yankees have severed too much trust to turn public perception around in one series versus a sub-.500 club, but they can plunge into full disaster mode with a poor outing.

Their cushion is already gone. The Guardians are within just a half-game of the third and final American League Wild Card slot. Even though Aaron Judge is competing at less than full strength, he should have enough force to keep his team afloat for now.

But the time for evaluating the Yankees on paper has long passed. They need to execute in the actual games, otherwise vendors might as well start selling paper bags all around the stadium.