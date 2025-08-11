The New York Yankees hosted their annual Old-Timers' Day on Saturday on a beautiful day in The Bronx. It gives New York fans a chance to see their favorite players from yesteryear on the field at the Stadium once again.

But Saturday saw one of the greats in franchise history go down with a brutal injury. Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera injured his Achilles during Old-Timers' Day, and video from a fan has emerged.

I believe this is the moment during the old timers game where Mariano Rivera suffered his Achilles injury. #Yankees #Repbx pic.twitter.com/v2mFW6Cb5h — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) August 10, 2025

Rivera is out in center field in the bottom of the first inning when he goes down in a heap. He pops back up, but immediately leaves the game. Roger Clemens later revealed on WFAN that he was in the hospital with an Achilles injury. His agent later confirmed the Achilles injury to The Athletics

This is nothing new for Rivera, who tore his ACL in 2012 while shagging fly balls in Kansas City. Rivera often warmed up in center field, and many said he was a great athlete in the outfield. But that day, late in his career, cut a season short after just nine appearances.

Yankees Old-Timers' Day did not feature Derek Jeter, who said he was afraid of getting hurt. His teammate and long-time friend Rivera proved those fears right in the first inning. This was the first game since COVID cancelled the 2020 festivities, and it ended with a dismal injury.

Rivera, who has the most saves in MLB history with 652, was supposed to speak with struggling Yankees closer Devin Williams. Whether that conversation happened virtually or not has not been reported. But the in-person chat did not come to fruition, as Rivera was in the hospital.

The Yankees lost the series to the Astros, even after taking the Saturday game that followed the Old-Timers' Day game. They host the Twins and visit the Cardinals this week.