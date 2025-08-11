The New York Yankees had a stressful day against the Houston Astros, and most of it seemed to fall on the officiating. It even got to a point where Aaron Boone was ejected after getting into it with one of the umpires, and that didn't help them at all as they lost 7-1.

In one controversial moment, Max Fried threw a 2-2 fastball to right fielder Cam Smith in the fifth inning, which caught the outside edge of the zone. The Astros had the bases loaded, and a strike would've wiped that out, as the Yankees were just trailing by two runs.

Unfortunately, home plate umpire Derek Thomas didn't call anything, and Austin Wells couldn't believe it. Two pitches later, Smith scored two runs and extended Houston’s lead.

After the game, Fried shared his thoughts about the no-call from Thomas when Smith was at-bat.

“It definitely would’ve been nice,” Fried said via Andrew Cane of the New York Post. “But no one’s gonna look back and really care, right? You just gotta be able to make the pitch and get out of it anyway.”

In the situation that got Boone ejected, Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, and Aaron Judge all had pitches outside the zone, and they were called strikes against them in the first inning. Two innings later, Thomas called a second strike against Ryan McMahon, and that caused Boone to lose it.

Boone went up to Thomas and said, “You f—— need to fix it.” After the game, he mentioned that the zone was all over the place.

“I mean, I was on [Thomas] a lot,” Boone said. “That’s over and done with. Is what it is. That isn’t the reason we lost this game.”

The Yankees are now 62-56 and are in third place in the AL East, and they still have some time to make up ground in the division.