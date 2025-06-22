The New York Yankees have been struggling to find wins in recent days, for many reasons. One of the reasons is because the Yankees pitchers are banged up. Ryan Yarbrough is the latest hurler to head to the injured list, per the Associated Press.

Yarbrough is headed to the 15-day IL with a strained right oblique. He joins a growing list of Bronx Bombers who are out hurt, including Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman.

New York is recalling left-handed pitcher Jayvien Sandridge from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to the injury. This season, Sandridge has appeared in six games for that club. He has posted one victory. Sandridge is expected to work out of the Yankees bullpen.

Yarbrough is 3-1 on the season, with a 3.90 ERA. He is one of several new acquisitions for the Bronx Bombers this season. He last appeared in a game on June 18 against the Los Angeles Angels. In that contest, he allowed five hits and two earned runs.

The Yankees are looking for answers right now

The Bronx Bombers are reeling. New York has lost seven of their last nine games. The Yankees have struggled to hit in recent days, and their bullpen has also gotten smacked around by opposing teams.

The Bronx Bombers did pick up a victory Saturday, in a home run fest against the Baltimore Orioles. New York defeated Baltimore 9-0, to keep their lead in the American League East. Tampa Bay, Toronto and Boston are nipping at the Yankees' heels in the division.

New York must find a way to keep navigating the season with a banged up rotation. Yarbrough had appeared in 16 games so far on the campaign. He had allowed 24 earned runs, and posted a WHIP of 1.17. With the trade deadline approaching, it looks more likely that the Yankees will grab a starting pitcher.

The Yankees host the Orioles again on Sunday, with a chance to win the three-game series. New York is now 44-32 on the year.