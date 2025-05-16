Juan Soto spent just one year in New York Yankees pinstripes, but what a year it was. The star outfielder helped the franchise reach the World Series for the first time since 2009, reinvigorating a fan base that had become extremely impatient with management. He formed an elite duo with premier hitter Aaron Judge and charmed the entire city. The famed Bleacher Creatures passionately chanted his name during the routine roll call and then urged ownership to pay the man in the offseason.

The Yankees aggressively pursued Soto, but in the end, he headed to Flushing after signing a record-breaking, 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency. A high-end talent had chosen the New York Mets over their supposed “big brother,” baseball's most legendary franchise. The 26-year-old shattered the reality that the Bronx and so many sports fans believed was gospel.

It was unheard of to make such a change, but Steve Cohen's checkbook, David Stearns' roster-building prowess and Francisco Lindor's rise in Queens have all contributed to a gradual shift in public perception. The reasons are ultimately unimportant, however. Soto's decision, and the manner in which he has explained it, has made him an enemy in the eyes of Yankees fans everywhere.

WFAN host Keith McPherson, one person who belongs to said fan base, is touching on the severed bond between the four-time All-Star and his former supporters.

“I don't think Juan Soto realized what he did going from Yankees to Mets,” he said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “Even though he wasn't a homegrown Yankee, he was here for a year {and} went to a World Series, and he left to go across town. These fans are insane, these people hate you now. You're a villain. So, there are Yankees fans hate-watching Juan Soto. And what I mean by hate-watching, they're rooting for him to fail.”

"They're rooting for him to fail." Juan Soto is a VILLAIN to Yankees fans, says @Keith_McPherson. pic.twitter.com/5rI3PgH0gG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Will Mets' Juan Soto rise above the noise vs. Yankees?

McPherson admits he has taken some pleasure in seeing the five-time Silver Slugger Award winner fall a bit short of expectations through his first 43 games with the Mets — batting .255 with eight home runs, a .380 on-base percentage and .465 slugging percentage — but he believes it is only a matter of time before Soto reminds everyone that he is one of the best offensive players in the game.

As the New York sports personality notes, Mets fans do not want to give their rivals any room for bragging rights. While Soto's numbers are still worthy of Midsummer Classic consideration, they are not quite good enough to quiet the “overpaid” narrative or Bronx-based mockery. Ergo, the Flushing Faithful are extra eager to see their guy perform against his former ballclub and their detested foe in the Subway Series this weekend.

If the 2019 World Series champion can thrive inside what will be an overwhelmingly vitriolic Yankee Stadium, the dynamics between both fan bases will truly feel different for the first time since… maybe ever. So if it was not clear already, the stakes are pretty high in this NYC face-off. At least as far as the spectators are concerned.

Do not be surprised if both teams break out the “business as usual” line before the action commences. But the tumultuous atmosphere will say otherwise. The opening game of the series is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.