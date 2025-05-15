Juan Soto helped the New York Yankees reach the World Series in his sole season with the team in 2024. The Yankees were hoping to sign the 26-year-old right fielder to a long term extension during the offseason but Soto ended up agreeing to a $765 million contract with the New York Mets in free agency.

Now, Soto is preparing to face his former team for the first time since choosing to join the crosstown rivals when the Mets begin a three-game series at Yankee Stadium Friday.

Soto told reporters that he’s excited for the upcoming Subway Series. Surprisingly, he’s most excited for the crowd, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on X. When reminded that Yankees fans’ reactions might be unkind, with plenty of booing (and worse) directed at him, Soto said, “I don’t mind.”

Juan Soto is ready to lead his Mets into Yankee Stadium

The four-time All-Star enjoyed an excellent debut season with the Yankees in 2024. He hit 41 home runs with a .989 OPS and 7.9 bWAR in 157 games. Soto finished third in MVP voting and won his fifth Silver Slugger.

Of course, his teammate Aaron Judge won AL MVP honors last season, leading the majors in a number of offensive stats, including home runs (58), RBI (144), OPS (1.159) and bWAR (10.8). While Judge is on his way to another monster season, Soto struggled early on with his new team.

A slow start had some labeling Soto a disappointment. But he’s since heated up. The Mets’ superstar free agent addition is slashing .255/.380/.465 with eight home runs, 20 RBI, 31 runs scored and a 144 OPS+ in 43 games.

His resurgence at the plate has Soto and the Mets back on track. New York now has the second-most wins in baseball and a 28-16 record. They have a 2.5-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

The Yankees are also playing well. At 25-18, they're atop the division with a 3.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. And Judge’s numbers compare favorably to Barry Bonds’ best year.

While both New York teams have early division leads, there will be more at stake for Yankees fans on Friday. The fanbase no doubt took it personally when Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees – especially after spending a season in the Bronx. The masses will let Soto hear it when he returns to Yankee Stadium. And Soto is looking forward to every last boo.