The New York Mets are currently gearing up for a highly anticipated 2025 MLB season in which they are on the short list of teams expected to compete for a World Series championship. The big story of the offseason for the Mets was the signing of superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in MLB history, which sent shockwaves throughout the league.

Of course, fans of Soto's former team, the New York Yankees, weren't particularly thrilled with his decision, and recently, Soto broke down what went into the shocking move, and why he had doubts about the Yankees' future prospects.

“As you see how long this contract is going to be, it just came down to that decision, you know?” Soto said, per Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated. “What do they have in the farm system? How many times can we be good on this team? I know the Yankees are going to be good for the next five, six years. We don’t know after that.”

Soto also said he trusts Mets owner Steve Cohen's vision for building a contending team for years to come.

That’s what he told me,” Soto said. “He’s going to try to put a winning team out there every year. And he’s capable of it. And I give him all my trust. I hope to be happy.”

A shocking move

As Soto probably anticipated, Yankees fans weren't particularly thrilled with his decision to take his talents the short distance from the Bronx to Queens, joining another World Series contender in the process.

“I mean, they made a pretty good effort,” said Soto regarding the Yankees' free agency pursuit. “But we went back and forth with a lot of things. We tried our best. But, I don’t know, I just feel like … it’s just weird.”

He then clarified what he meant by that.

“I feel like the Yankees did a pretty good job. But they kept … they couldn’t get it done right. Like, I wanted to get it done, but they’re still bouncing around. ‘Here … at least that … maybe … maybe no … ’ instead of just getting it done right away. Yeah, just get it done.”

Don't expect this explanation to calm the tempers of angry Yankees fans anytime soon.