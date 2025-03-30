The New York Yankees bashed around former star pitcher Nestor Cortes on Saturday, hitting a record nine home runs in total en route to a 20-9 shellacking of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees went back-to-back-to-back off Cortes in the first inning and hit five home runs off the lefty in just 2.0 innings pitched. New York's home run barrage caught the eye of Russell Wilson, The Big Apple's newest star athlete.

The New York Giants quarterback took to X, formerly Twitter, with a Babe Ruth reference: “So sweet! The Great Bambino is smiling!”

Wilson has been enjoying the New York sports scene since signing with the Giants. In addition to cheering on the Yankees, the veteran quarterback was recently seen at Madison Square Garden taking in a New York Knicks game.

The Yankees' parade of dingers had Wilson and their fans thinking of Ruth and the Murderers' Row lineup on Saturday. Aaron Judge led the way with three home runs, including a grand slam, and he just missed a fourth. Judge drove in eight runs as part of his monster performance.

New York also got home runs from Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells and Oswald Peraza. The Yankees left Cortes so shell-shocked that he didn't speak to the media after the game, and they also have the Brewers and many fans wondering about their new “torpedo” bats that are making waves.

Yankees off to a 2-0 start

While the Yankees went to the World Series last season, they entered the 2025 season with lower expectations thanks to Juan Soto's departure and a devastating Gerrit Cole injury. However, New York is off to a 2-0 start against last season's NL Central winners.

The Yankees will need Judge to put up another MVP-caliber campaign with Soto out of the picture, and nearly hitting four homers in a game is a good way to get the season started off right. Bellinger and Goldschmidt are also off to hot starts in their first seasons in New York. One person can't replace Soto's production, but Belli and Goldy having big seasons would be a huge help.

The Yankees will look to make it a sweep on Sunday afternoon. Judge has already gone yard to get things going in the first inning.